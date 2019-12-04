{{featured_button_text}}

HARTSOCK, Karl L., 50, of Port Byron, passed away Thursday, Nov. 28, 2019. Calling hours from 4 to 6 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 5, at White Chapel Funeral Home, 2719 Erie Drive, Weedsport; services to immediately follow.

To send flowers to the family of Karl Hartsock, please visit Tribute Store.
Register for more free articles
Stay logged in to skip the surveys
Log in Sign up

Service information

Dec 5
Visitation
Thursday, December 5, 2019
4:00PM-6:00PM
White Chapel Funeral Home
2719 Erie Drive
Weedsport, NY 13166
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before Karl's Visitation begins.
Dec 5
Funeral Service
Thursday, December 5, 2019
6:00PM
White Chapel Funeral Home
2719 Erie Drive
Weedsport, NY 13166
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before Karl's Funeral Service begins.

Tags

Load comments