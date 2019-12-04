HARTSOCK, Karl L., 50, of Port Byron, passed away Thursday, Nov. 28, 2019. Calling hours from 4 to 6 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 5, at White Chapel Funeral Home, 2719 Erie Drive, Weedsport; services to immediately follow.
