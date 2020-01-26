Keith A. Lavey
Keith A. Lavey

LAVEY, Keith A., 73, of Auburn, died Jan. 22, 2020. Calling hours from 3 to 7 p.m. (today) Sunday, Jan. 26, at Brew Funeral Home, 48 South St., Auburn. Mass of Christian burial at 1 pm on Monday, Jan. 27, in St. Mary’s Church, 17 Clark St., Auburn.

