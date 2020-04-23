Kevin P. Coughlin
COUGHLIN, Kevin P., 69, of Auburn, passed away April 21, 2020. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Donations may be made to the VFW Post 1975, Auburn. Arrangements are with White Chapel Funeral Home Inc., Auburn.

