Kevin P. Coughlin

COUGHLIN, Kevin P., 69, of Auburn, passed away April 21, 2020. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Donations may be made to the VFW Post 1975, Auburn. Arrangements are with White Chapel Funeral Home Inc., Auburn.
