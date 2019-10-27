VATTER, Leo J. (Lee), 73, of Auburn, passed away on Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019. Celebration of life from 2 to 5 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019, at the Ukrainian National Club, 125 Washington St., Auburn. In lieu of flowers, contributions to the UNC Building Fund. Arrangements entrusted to the Heieck-Pelc Funeral Home, LLC.
You have free articles remaining.
Thanks for reading.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Auburnpub.com and The Citizen invites readers to submit condolences and messages on obituaries.Click the button below to post a message. All submissions are subject to review before posting.Please keep it clean and turn your caps lock off. Be respectful and don't threaten anyone.