VATTER, Leo J. (Lee), 73, of Auburn, passed away on Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019. Celebration of life from 2 to 5 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019, at the Ukrainian National Club, 125 Washington St., Auburn. In lieu of flowers, contributions to the UNC Building Fund. Arrangements entrusted to the Heieck-Pelc Funeral Home, LLC. 

