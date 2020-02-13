Leon Porter Sr.
Leon Porter Sr.

PORTER Sr., Mr. Leon, 77, of LaGrange, Ga., passed away Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020. A memorial service at 2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020, at Brew Funeral Home, 48 South St., Auburn. Burial will be in Fort Hill Cemetery.

