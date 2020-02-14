Lillian I. Balloni
BALLONI, Lillian I., 85, of Auburn, died Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020. Mass of Christian burial at 10 a.m. Monday in St. Alphonsus Church. Burial in St. Joseph’s Cemetery. Calling hours from 4 to 7 p.m. Sunday at the Cheche Funeral Home Inc., 1778 Clark St. Road, Auburn.

