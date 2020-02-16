Lillian I. Logue Balloni
Lillian I. Logue Balloni

BALLONI, Lillian I. Logue, 85, of Auburn, died Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020. Mass of Christian burial at 10 a.m. Monday, Feb. 17, in St. Alphonsus Church. Burial will follow in St. Joseph’s Cemetery. Calling hours from 4 to 7 p.m. (today) Sunday at the Cheche Funeral Home Inc., 1778 Clark St. Road, Auburn.

Service information

Feb 16
Visitation
Sunday, February 16, 2020
4:00PM-7:00PM
Cheche Funeral Home Inc.
1778 Clark Street Road
Auburn, NY 13021
Feb 17
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, February 17, 2020
10:00AM
St. Alphonsus Church
85 East Genesee Street
Auburn, NY 13021
