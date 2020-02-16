Lillian I. Logue Balloni

BALLONI, Lillian I. Logue, 85, of Auburn, died Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020. Mass of Christian burial at 10 a.m. Monday, Feb. 17, in St. Alphonsus Church. Burial will follow in St. Joseph’s Cemetery. Calling hours from 4 to 7 p.m. (today) Sunday at the Cheche Funeral Home Inc., 1778 Clark St. Road, Auburn.