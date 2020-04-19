Linda Feldman
0 entries

Linda Feldman

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

FELDMAN, Linda,79, of Auburn, died Friday April 17, 2020 at her residence with family by her side. There will be no calling hours, Services and burial will be private. Memorial contributions Finger Lakes SPCA of CNY. Arrangements entrusted to the Heieck-Pelc Funeral Home, LLC.

To plant a tree in memory of Linda Feldman as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News