Linda Feldman

FELDMAN, Linda,79, of Auburn, died Friday April 17, 2020 at her residence with family by her side. There will be no calling hours, Services and burial will be private. Memorial contributions Finger Lakes SPCA of CNY. Arrangements entrusted to the Heieck-Pelc Funeral Home, LLC.
