REMALEY, Linda M., 65, of Auburn, passed away Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019. Service at 11 a.m. (today) Wednesday, Nov. 13, at the Cheche Funeral Home Inc., 1778 Clark St. Road, Auburn. The private burial at the convenience of the family.

Service information

Nov 13
Memorial Service
Wednesday, November 13, 2019
11:00AM
Cheche Funeral Home Inc.
1778 Clark Street Road
Auburn, NY 13021
