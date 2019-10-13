{{featured_button_text}}

RUDICK, Linda M., 70, of Weedsport, passed away Thursday in Auburn Community Hospital. Calling hours for Mrs. Rudick will be held 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 18, in the Heieck-Pelc Funeral Home, LLC, 42 E. Genesee St., Auburn. Services will be private.

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

Tags

Load comments