Loren E. Gould

GOULD, Loren E., 73, of Conquest, N.Y. died Feb. 20, 2020. Calling Hours are 4 to 6 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020 from the Audioun Funeral Home LLC, 218 Main St., Port Byron, with services to follow at 6:15 p.m.
To plant a tree in memory of Loren Gould as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
