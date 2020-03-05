Lorraine J. Curtis
CURTIS, Lorraine J., 81, of Olympia Terrace, Auburn, died on Monday, March 2, 2020. Services will be announced at a later date. Arrangements by Farrell’s Funeral Service, Inc., 84 South St., Auburn.

