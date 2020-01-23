Louis J. Condes
0 entries

Louis J. Condes

  • 0

CONDES, Louis J., 86, of Moravia, died Monday, Jan. 20, 2020. Funeral services at 10 a.m. Friday, Jan. 24, 2020, at the Heieck-Pelc Funeral Home, LLC, 42 E. Genesee St., Auburn. Burial in St. Joseph’s Cemetery. Calling hours from 4 to 7 p.m. (today) Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020, at the funeral home. Contributions to the Finger Lakes SPCA of CNY, 41 York St., Auburn, NY 13021.

To send flowers to the family of Louis Condes, please visit Tribute Store.

Service information

Jan 23
Calling Hours
Thursday, January 23, 2020
4:00PM-7:00PM
Heieck-Pelc Funeral Home,LLC
42 East Genesee Street
Auburn, NY 13021
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before Louis's Calling Hours begins.
Jan 24
Funeral Service
Friday, January 24, 2020
10:00AM
Heieck-Pelc Funeral Home,LLC
42 East Genesee Street
Auburn, NY 13021
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before Louis's Funeral Service begins.

Tags

Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News