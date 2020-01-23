Louis J. Condes

CONDES, Louis J., 86, of Moravia, died Monday, Jan. 20, 2020. Funeral services at 10 a.m. Friday, Jan. 24, 2020, at the Heieck-Pelc Funeral Home, LLC, 42 E. Genesee St., Auburn. Burial in St. Joseph’s Cemetery. Calling hours from 4 to 7 p.m. (today) Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020, at the funeral home. Contributions to the Finger Lakes SPCA of CNY, 41 York St., Auburn, NY 13021.
