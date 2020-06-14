Lucy Donofrio Izzo
IZZO, Lucy Donofrio, 98, formerly of Amherst Avenue, Auburn, died peacefully on Friday, June 12, 2020 in Auburn Community Hospital. Due to current restrictions, services will not be held. Arrangements are through the Cheche Funeral Home Inc.

