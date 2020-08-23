 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
M. Louise Ryan
0 entries

M. Louise Ryan

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

RYAN, M. Louise, 89, of Aurora, passed away Saturday, Aug. 22, 2020. Funeral arrangements are incomplete, and will be announced by Shurtleff Funeral Home, Genoa.

To plant a tree in memory of M. Ryan as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News