Margaret A. Hassett

HASSETT, Margaret A., 70, of Auburn, passed away Friday, April 24, 2020 at Auburn Community Hospital. Services will be held privately at the convenience of her family. Entombment will take place at St. Joseph's Cemetery, Auburn. Arrangements are with White Chapel Funeral Home Inc, 197 South St, Auburn.

