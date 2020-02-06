Margaret L. Wall
Margaret L. Wall

WALL, Mrs. Margaret L., 92, of Auburn, died on Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020. Services will be announced at a later date. Arrangements are by Farrell’s Funeral Service, Inc., 84 South St., Auburn.

