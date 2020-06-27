Maria (Grace) Siracusa
SIRACUSA, Maria (Grace), 83, formerly of Auburn died June 26, 2020 in her Florida home. Calling hours for Grace will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday, July 2, in Cheche Funeral Home, 1778 Clark Street, Auburn. Services will be conducted at 10 a.m. Friday, July 3, in Holy Family Church. Entombment will be in St Joseph’s Mausoleum.

