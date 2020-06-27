Maria (Grace) Siracusa

Enjoy more articles from Auburn's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access

SIRACUSA, Maria (Grace), 83, formerly of Auburn died June 26, 2020 in her Florida home. Calling hours for Grace will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday, July 2, in Cheche Funeral Home, 1778 Clark Street, Auburn. Services will be conducted at 10 a.m. Friday, July 3, in Holy Family Church. Entombment will be in St Joseph’s Mausoleum.