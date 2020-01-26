Marianne (Cullen) White

WHITE, Marianne (Cullen), 70, of Auburn, passed away Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020. Funeral Mass Thursday in Holy Family Church at a time to be announced. Calling hours are 4 to 7 p.m. this Wednesday at Pettigrass Funeral Home, 196 Genesee St., Auburn. In lieu of flowers, contributions to WNY Perinatal Bereavement Network, 150 Bennett Road, Cheektowaga, NY 14227.