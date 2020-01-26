Marianne (Cullen) White
Marianne (Cullen) White

WHITE, Marianne (Cullen), 70, of Auburn, passed away Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020. Funeral Mass Thursday in Holy Family Church at a time to be announced. Calling hours are 4 to 7 p.m. this Wednesday at Pettigrass Funeral Home, 196 Genesee St., Auburn. In lieu of flowers, contributions to WNY Perinatal Bereavement Network, 150 Bennett Road, Cheektowaga, NY 14227.

Service information

Jan 29
Visitation
Wednesday, January 29, 2020
4:00PM-7:00PM
Pettigrass Funeral Home
196 Genesee St
Auburn, NY 13021
Jan 30
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, January 30, 2020
11:00AM
Holy Family Church
85 North St
Auburn, NY 13021
