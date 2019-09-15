{{featured_button_text}}

NEAL, Marianne, 68, of Port Byron, died Sept. 9, 2019. Graveside services will be held at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 18, 2019, in Mt. Pleasant Cemetery, Port Byron. Audioun Funeral Home LLC, 218 Main St., Port Byron, has charge of arrangements.

