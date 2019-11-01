{{featured_button_text}}

SROKA, Marie A. Techman, 92, died Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019. Mass of Christian burial at 10:30 a.m. today in St. Hyacinth’s Church. Burial will follow in St. Joseph’s Cemetery. A calling hour prior to Mass from 9 to 10 a.m. at the Cheche Funeral Home Inc., 1778 Clark St. Road, Auburn. Contributions to St. Hyacinth’s Church, 61 Pulaski St., Auburn, NY 13021 or EWTN, 5817 Old Leeds Road, Irondale, AL 35210.

