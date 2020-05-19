Marilyn M. Holmes
HOLMES, Marilyn M., 79, of Spring Lake, N.Y., died Saturday, May 16, 2020. There will be no service at this time. Contributions may be made to Diabetes Association or charity of one's choice. Audioun Funeral Home LLC, 218 Main St., Port Byron, has charge of arrangements.

