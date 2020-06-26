Marilyn 'Tulley' Stiver

Enjoy more articles from Auburn's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access

STIVER, Marilyn J., "Tulley," formerly of 10 Mattie St., Auburn, passed away Tuesday, June 23, 2020 in Auburn Community Hospital. Calling hours for Mrs. Stiver will be held Saturday, June 27 at the Cheche Funeral Home 1778 Clark Street Auburn, from 2 to 4 p.m. Service will follow on Sunday at 1 p.m. at Auburn Alliance Church, 630 N Seward Ave. Auburn, NY 13021. Burial will occur thereafter in Fort Hill Cemetery, Auburn.