Marina 'Mary' Spano Zamniak

ZAMNIAK, Marina "Mary" Spano, 90, of Auburn, died Sunday, March 29, 2020. Services at the convenience of the family. A memorial Mass will be held at a later date and time to be announced. Arrangements are by the Cheche Funeral Home Inc., Auburn.

