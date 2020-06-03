Marion M. Jessie
0 entries

Marion M. Jessie

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

JESSIE, Marion M., 97, of Auburn, passed away Monday, June 1, 2020. Arrangements are with White Chapel Funeral Home Inc., Auburn, and are incomplete at this time.

To plant a tree in memory of Marion Jessie as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News