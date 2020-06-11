Marjorie A. Szakalski
Marjorie A. Szakalski

SZAKALSKI, Marjorie A., 92, of Auburn, passed away on June 10, 2020. Arrangements are with White Chapel Funeral Home and are incomplete at this time. 

