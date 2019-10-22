DRUMMOND, Marjorie Hope Hunter Anderson, "Midge," who brightened and enriched the lives of all she knew, departed this world on Oct. 4, 2019. Calling hours for Midge will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 24, at Brew Funeral Home, 48 South St., Auburn. Her memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Oct. 25, in Westminster Church. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Midge’s beloved Westminster Presbyterian Church, 17 William St., Auburn, NY 13021.
