DRUMMOND, Marjorie Hope Hunter Anderson, departed this world on Oct. 4, 2019. Calling hours from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 24, at Brew Funeral Home, 48 South St., Auburn. Memorial service at 11 a.m. Friday, Oct. 25, in Westminster Church. In lieu of flowers, donations to Westminster Presbyterian Church, 17 William St., Auburn, NY 13021.
You have free articles remaining.
Thanks for reading.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Auburnpub.com and The Citizen invites readers to submit condolences and messages on obituaries.Click the button below to post a message. All submissions are subject to review before posting.Please keep it clean and turn your caps lock off. Be respectful and don't threaten anyone.