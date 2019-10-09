{{featured_button_text}}

DRUMMOND, Marjorie Hope Hunter Anderson, departed this world on Oct. 4, 2019. Calling hours from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 24, at Brew Funeral Home, 48 South St., Auburn. Memorial service at 11 a.m. Friday, Oct. 25, in Westminster Church. In lieu of flowers, donations to Westminster Presbyterian Church, 17 William St., Auburn, NY 13021.

