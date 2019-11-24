{{featured_button_text}}

ELLINWOOD, Marjorie L., 87, formally of Port Byron, died Friday. Calling hours are from 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019 from the Audioun Funeral Home LLC, 218 Main St. Port Byron. Funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday from the funeral home.

