Marjorie M. Doyle

DOYLE, Marjorie M., 91, of 19 Hickory St., Auburn, passed away June 25, 2020 at The Commons on St. Anthony Street. There are no calling hours. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Saturday, June 27, at St. Alphonsus Church. A private Entombment will be held at St. Joseph’s Mausoleum. Arrangements by Langham Funeral Home, LLC.

