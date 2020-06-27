Marjorie M. Doyle

Enjoy more articles from Auburn's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access

DOYLE, Marjorie M., 91, of 19 Hickory St., Auburn, passed away June 25, 2020 at The Commons on St. Anthony Street. There are no calling hours. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Saturday, June 27, at St. Alphonsus Church. A private Entombment will be held at St. Joseph’s Mausoleum. Arrangements by Langham Funeral Home, LLC.