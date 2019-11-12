{{featured_button_text}}

KNAPP, Mark A., 59, of Weedsport, passed away on Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019. Calling hours will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday in White Chapel Funeral Home, 2719 Erie Drive in Weedsport. A funeral service will be held privately for family. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Weedsport Fire Department.

