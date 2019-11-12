KNAPP, Mark A., 59, of Weedsport, passed away on Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019. Calling hours will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday in White Chapel Funeral Home, 2719 Erie Drive in Weedsport. A funeral service will be held privately for family. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Weedsport Fire Department.
To plant a tree in memory of Mark Knapp as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
You have free articles remaining.
Thanks for reading.
Register for more free articles
Stay logged in to skip the surveys
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Auburnpub.com and The Citizen invites readers to submit condolences and messages on obituaries.Click the button below to post a message. All submissions are subject to review before posting.Please keep it clean and turn your caps lock off. Be respectful and don't threaten anyone.