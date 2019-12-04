{{featured_button_text}}

COLE, Mark E., 57, passed away Nov. 27, 2019. Calling hours from 1 to 3 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019, at White Chapel Funeral Home, 2719 Erie Drive, Weedsport. A funeral service at 3 p.m. immediately after calling hours. Interment in the spring. Memorials to the Finger Lakes SPCA, 41 York St., Auburn, NY 13021, or the National Leukemia Society, 3 International Drive, #200, Rye Brook, NY 10573.

