SALOMON, Mark E., 68, of Auburn, passed away Sept. 14, 2019. Visiting hours from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 19, in St. Mary’s Church with a memorial service to follow. Burial in Lakeview Cemetery, Skaneateles. Contributions to American Lung Association or to the Finger Lakes Humane Society.

