SHAW, Martha, 83, of Auburn, passed away on Sept. 24, 2019. A Mass of Christian burial at 11 a.m. on Saturday in St. Mary’s Church, Auburn. A calling hour will be held prior from 10 to 11 a.m. in church. Donations may be made to the local SPCA or Matthew House. Arrangements are with White Chapel Funeral Home, Inc., Auburn.
You have free articles remaining.
Thanks for reading.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Auburnpub.com and The Citizen invites readers to submit condolences and messages on obituaries.Click the button below to post a message. All submissions are subject to review before posting.Please keep it clean and turn your caps lock off. Be respectful and don't threaten anyone.