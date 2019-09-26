{{featured_button_text}}

SHAW, Martha, 83, of Auburn, passed away on Sept. 24, 2019. A Mass of Christian burial at 11 a.m. on Saturday in St. Mary’s Church, Auburn. A calling hour will be held prior from 10 to 11 a.m. in church. Donations may be made to the local SPCA or Matthew House. Arrangements are with White Chapel Funeral Home, Inc., Auburn.

