Mary A. Brooks
0 entries

Mary A. Brooks

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

BROOKS, Mary A., of Auburn, passed away Thursday, April 16, 2020. There will be no calling hours. Memorial Mass will be planned in the near future. Memorial contributions to the Matthew House or Hospice of CNY. Arrangements entrusted to the Heieck-Pelc Funeral Home, LLC.

To plant a tree in memory of Mary Brooks as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News