Mary A. Sennett
0 entries

Mary A. Sennett

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

SENNETT, Mary A., 89, of Auburn, passed away Jan. 27, 2020. No calling hours. A Mass of Christian burial at 10 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 30, in Sacred Heart Church. Burial in St. Joseph’s Cemetery. Omission of flowers; contributions to Hospice of the Finger Lakes or to the Finger Lakes Center for Living.

To plant a tree in memory of Mary Sennett as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News