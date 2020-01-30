Mary A. Sennett

You have free articles remaining.
SENNETT, Mary A., 89, of Auburn, passed away Jan. 27, 2020. No calling hours. A Mass of Christian burial at 10 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 30, in Sacred Heart Church. Burial in St. Joseph’s Cemetery. Omission of flowers; contributions to Hospice of the Finger Lakes or to the Finger Lakes Center for Living.
