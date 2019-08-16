SPENO, Mary Ann (Lopez), 78, of North Fulton Street, Auburn, passed away Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2019. A Mass of Christian of burial at 10:30 a.m. this Tuesday in St. Francis of Assisi Church. Calling hours are Monday at the Pettigrass Funeral Home at a time to be announced.
