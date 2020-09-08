Mary B. Muldoon

Enjoy more articles from Auburn's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access

MULDOON, Mary B., 99, of Auburn, died Sept. 5, 2020. There are no calling hours. Private funeral services will be held at the convenience of the family. Burial will be in St. Joseph’s Cemetery. Contributions may be made to Westminster Manor, 81 South St., Auburn, NY 13021, Finger Lakes Center for Living, 20 Park Ave., Auburn, NY 13021 or a preferred charity. Visit www.Langhamfuneralhomellc.com to leave a condolence.