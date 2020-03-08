Mary (Diehl) Prudhomme
PRUDHOMME, Mary (Diehl), 67, of Seneca Falls, N.Y., passed away Friday, March 6, 2020. Calling hours are from 4 to 6 p.m. this Thursday with a prayer service to follow at 6 p.m., all at Pettigrass Funeral Home, 196 Genesee St., Auburn. In lieu of flowers, contributions to either Matthew House, 43 Metcalf Drive, Auburn, NY 13021, or St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

