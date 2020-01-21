Mary J. Fritz
FRITZ, Mary J., 90, of Auburn, passed away Monday, Jan. 13, 2020. Mass of Christian burial at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 23, in St. Hyacinth's Church, Auburn. Visitation held prior from 9:30 to 10:15 a.m. in church. Interment will in St. Joseph's Cemetery, Fleming. Arrangements are with White Chapel Funeral Home, 197 South St., Auburn.

