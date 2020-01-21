Mary J. Fritz

FRITZ, Mary J., 90, of Auburn, passed away Monday, Jan. 13, 2020. Mass of Christian burial at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 23, in St. Hyacinth's Church, Auburn. Visitation held prior from 9:30 to 10:15 a.m. in church. Interment will in St. Joseph's Cemetery, Fleming. Arrangements are with White Chapel Funeral Home, 197 South St., Auburn.
To plant a tree in memory of Mary Fritz as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Auburnpub.com and The Citizen invites readers to submit condolences and messages on obituaries.Click the button below to post a message. All submissions are subject to review before posting.Please keep it clean and turn your caps lock off. Be respectful and don't threaten anyone.