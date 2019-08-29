{{featured_button_text}}

BROWN, Mary Jane Axton, 87, passed away on Aug. 26, 2019. Calling hours from noon to 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 31, at White Chapel Funeral Home Inc., 197 South St., Auburn. A graveside service will immediately follow in Throopsville Cemetery. Donations to the Throop Fire Department Auxiliary, Beech Tree Road, Auburn, NY 13021.

