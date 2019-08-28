CARUANA, Mary L., 79, of Auburn, passed away on Aug. 24, 2019. Visitation from 2 to 5 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 1, 2019, at the Brew Funeral Home, 48 South St., Auburn, with a service to follow at 5 p.m. Mary will be laid to rest in Royal Palms Cemetery in St. Petersburg.
