Mary Lou Indelicato

INDELICATO, Mary Lou, 91, of Auburn, passed away Wednesday, March 11, 2020. Calling hours are from 9 to 11 a.m. this Monday morning at Pettigrass Funeral Home, 196 Genesee St., Auburn. Mass will follow at 11:30 a.m. Monday in St. Francis of Assisi Church.
