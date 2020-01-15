McQUAID, Mary Lou, 77, of Auburn, died Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020. Calling hours from noon to 2 p.m. today with a service to follow at the Plis Funeral Home, 220 State St., Auburn. Burial in St. Joseph’s Cemetery. Contributions to the Cayuga County Pet Food Pantry, 93 Owasco St., Auburn, NY 13021.
Mary Lou McQuaid
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Auburnpub.com and The Citizen invites readers to submit condolences and messages on obituaries.Click the button below to post a message. All submissions are subject to review before posting.Please keep it clean and turn your caps lock off. Be respectful and don't threaten anyone.