Mary Lou McQuaid

McQUAID, Mary Lou, 77, of Auburn, died Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020. Calling hours from noon to 2 p.m. today with a service to follow at the Plis Funeral Home, 220 State St., Auburn. Burial in St. Joseph’s Cemetery. Contributions to the Cayuga County Pet Food Pantry, 93 Owasco St., Auburn, NY 13021.