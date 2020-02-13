Matt A. Cook
COOK, Matt A., 40, of Auburn, passed away on Monday, Feb. 10, 2020. Visitation from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020, in the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, 3166 Miller Road, Auburn. Memorial service will immediately follow at 12:15 p.m. in the church. Arrangements are with White Chapel Funeral Home Inc., Auburn.

