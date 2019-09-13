{{featured_button_text}}

RAND, Merton J., 82, of Cato, formally of Spring Lake, NY died Sept. 11, 2019. There will be no calling hours. Services will be held at convenience of the family. Contributions to charity of one's choice. Audioun Funeral Home LLC, 218 Main St., Port Byron, NY has charge of arrangements.

