Michael A. Chindamo

CHINDAMO, Michael A., 61, passed away unexpectedly Sunday, Feb. 23, 2020. Calling hours from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. this Saturday morning, with a service to immediately follow at 12:30 p.m., all at the Pettigrass Funeral Home, 196 Genesee St., Auburn. In lieu of flowers, contributions to the American Heart Association or American Cancer association.