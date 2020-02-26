Michael A. Chindamo
CHINDAMO, Michael A., 61, passed away unexpectedly Sunday, Feb. 23, 2020. Calling hours from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. this Saturday morning, with a service to immediately follow at 12:30 p.m., all at the Pettigrass Funeral Home, 196 Genesee St., Auburn. In lieu of flowers, contributions to the American Heart Association or American Cancer association.

Service information

Feb 29
Visitation
Saturday, February 29, 2020
10:00AM-12:30PM
Pettigrass Funeral Home
196 Genesee St
Auburn, NY 13021
Feb 29
Funeral Service
Saturday, February 29, 2020
12:30PM
Pettigrass Funeral Home
196 Genesee St
Auburn, NY 13021
