Michael A. Chindamo

You have free articles remaining.
CHINDAMO, Michael A., 61, passed away unexpectedly Sunday, Feb. 23, 2020. Calling hours from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. this Saturday morning, with a service to immediately follow at 12:30 p.m., all at the Pettigrass Funeral Home, 196 Genesee St., Auburn. In lieu of flowers, contributions to the American Heart Association or American Cancer association.
To send flowers to the family of Michael Chindamo, please visit Tribute Store.
Service information
Feb 29
Visitation
Saturday, February 29, 2020
10:00AM-12:30PM
10:00AM-12:30PM
Pettigrass Funeral Home
196 Genesee St
Auburn, NY 13021
196 Genesee St
Auburn, NY 13021
Guaranteed delivery before Michael's Visitation begins.
Feb 29
Funeral Service
Saturday, February 29, 2020
12:30PM
12:30PM
Pettigrass Funeral Home
196 Genesee St
Auburn, NY 13021
196 Genesee St
Auburn, NY 13021
Guaranteed delivery before Michael's Funeral Service begins.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Auburnpub.com and The Citizen invites readers to submit condolences and messages on obituaries.Click the button below to post a message. All submissions are subject to review before posting.Please keep it clean and turn your caps lock off. Be respectful and don't threaten anyone.