Michael R. Panek

PANEK, Mr. Michael R., 79, of Auburn, died on Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020. Visitation from 9:15 to 10:15 a.m. Tuesday, March 3, 2020, in St. Hyacinth’s Church, 63 Pulaski St., Auburn. A Mass of Christian burial will follow at 10:30 a.m. in the church. Arrangements are by Farrell’s Funeral Service, Inc., 84 South St., Auburn.
To plant a tree in memory of Michael Panek as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
