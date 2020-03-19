Michael S. Walker
Michael S. Walker

WALKER, Michael S., 66, of Weedsport, passed away on March 14, 2020, at Rochester General Hospital. Arrangements are with White Chapel Funeral Home, Weedsport, are incomplete at this time.

