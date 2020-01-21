Michael T. Bolak

BOLAK, Michael T., 73, passed away on Jan. 15, 2020. Calling hours from 4 to 7 p.m. (today) Tuesday at the Plis Funeral Home, 220 State St., Auburn. Funeral services at 10 a.m. Wednesday at the funeral home. Burial in St. Joseph’s Cemetery. Contributions to Hospice of the Finger Lakes, 1130 Corporate Drive, Auburn, NY 13021 or the Gary Sinese Foundation for Veterans, P.O. Box 368, Woodland Hills, CA 91365.