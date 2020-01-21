Michael T. Bolak

BOLAK, Michael T., 73, passed away on Jan. 15, 2020. Calling hours from 4 to 7 p.m. (today) Tuesday at the Plis Funeral Home, 220 State St., Auburn. Funeral services at 10 a.m. Wednesday at the funeral home. Burial in St. Joseph’s Cemetery. Contributions to Hospice of the Finger Lakes, 1130 Corporate Drive, Auburn, NY 13021 or the Gary Sinese Foundation for Veterans, P.O. Box 368, Woodland Hills, CA 91365.
To plant a tree in memory of Michael Bolak as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Auburnpub.com and The Citizen invites readers to submit condolences and messages on obituaries.Click the button below to post a message. All submissions are subject to review before posting.Please keep it clean and turn your caps lock off. Be respectful and don't threaten anyone.